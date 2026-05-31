5/31/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County – Violent Rain Showers and High of 85, Low of 72, Chance of Heavy P…

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~2.82 in in 24h)

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is in effect, warning of heavy precipitation (approximately 2.82 in in the next 24 hours).

Currently in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the temperature is 72°F with sustained winds of 13 mph. The area has already recorded 0.17 in of precipitation today, characterized by violent rain showers.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 85.1°F with a low tonight of 72°F. Winds will increase slightly, with gusts up to 14.2 mph possible during the day. The chance of precipitation remains at 39%, and total rainfall for the day could accumulate to 2 in.

In the evening, conditions will shift to a clear sky, but the severe weather alert remains in effect, signaling continued monitoring for heavy rainfall and possible impacts.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 67°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 39% chance · 2 in Now 72°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 7:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 85°F 67°F Rain showers: violent Monday 79°F 68°F Rain: heavy Tuesday 78°F 58°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 54°F Partly cloudy Thursday 82°F 58°F Overcast Friday 82°F 62°F Overcast Saturday 85°F 63°F Drizzle: light

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