5/31/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County – Violent Rain Showers and High of 85, Low of 72, Chance of Heavy P…

Heavy precipitation (~2.82 in in 24h)
Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is in effect, warning of heavy precipitation (approximately 2.82 in in the next 24 hours).
Currently in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the temperature is 72°F with sustained winds of 13 mph. The area has already recorded 0.17 in of precipitation today, characterized by violent rain showers.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 85.1°F with a low tonight of 72°F. Winds will increase slightly, with gusts up to 14.2 mph possible during the day. The chance of precipitation remains at 39%, and total rainfall for the day could accumulate to 2 in.
In the evening, conditions will shift to a clear sky, but the severe weather alert remains in effect, signaling continued monitoring for heavy rainfall and possible impacts.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|85°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: violent
|Monday
|79°F
|68°F
|Rain: heavy
|Tuesday
|78°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|54°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|82°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|82°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|85°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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