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Home Weather 5/31/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County – Violent Rain Showers and...

5/31/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County – Violent Rain Showers and High of 85, Low of 72, Chance of Heavy P…

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Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~2.82 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is in effect, warning of heavy precipitation (approximately 2.82 in in the next 24 hours).

Currently in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the temperature is 72°F with sustained winds of 13 mph. The area has already recorded 0.17 in of precipitation today, characterized by violent rain showers.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 85.1°F with a low tonight of 72°F. Winds will increase slightly, with gusts up to 14.2 mph possible during the day. The chance of precipitation remains at 39%, and total rainfall for the day could accumulate to 2 in.

In the evening, conditions will shift to a clear sky, but the severe weather alert remains in effect, signaling continued monitoring for heavy rainfall and possible impacts.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
67°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
39% chance · 2 in
Now
72°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 85°F 67°F Rain showers: violent
Monday 79°F 68°F Rain: heavy
Tuesday 78°F 58°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 54°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 82°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 82°F 62°F Overcast
Saturday 85°F 63°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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