5/31/26: Overcast With Violent Showers Today; High 86, Low 67, Currently 74, Winds Light, Chance of Rain 39%

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 74.1°F with a light wind out of the north at 1.1 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far this evening, and conditions remain overcast.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 86°F and dropped to a low of 67.3°F. Wind gusts were measured up to 7.5 mph, and there was a 39% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total of 1.14 in of rain due to violent showers earlier in the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to settle around a low of 72.7°F, with winds continuing to reach up to 7.5 mph. A partly cloudy sky is anticipated in the evening.

There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions will remain monitored for any developments overnight.

Today's Details High 86°F Low 67°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 39% chance · 1.14 in Now 74°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 7:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 86°F 67°F Rain showers: violent Monday 82°F 69°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 83°F 59°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 55°F Overcast Thursday 80°F 57°F Partly cloudy Friday 82°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 84°F 64°F Overcast

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