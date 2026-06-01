5/31/26: Overcast With Violent Showers Today; High 86, Low 67, Currently 74, Winds Light, Chance of Rain 39%

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 74.1°F with a light wind out of the north at 1.1 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far this evening, and conditions remain overcast.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 86°F and dropped to a low of 67.3°F. Wind gusts were measured up to 7.5 mph, and there was a 39% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total of 1.14 in of rain due to violent showers earlier in the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to settle around a low of 72.7°F, with winds continuing to reach up to 7.5 mph. A partly cloudy sky is anticipated in the evening.
There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions will remain monitored for any developments overnight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|86°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: violent
|Monday
|82°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|83°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|80°F
|57°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|82°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|84°F
|64°F
|Overcast
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