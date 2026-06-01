Sunday, May 31, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/31/26: Overcast With Violent Showers Today; High 86, Low 67, Currently 74,...

5/31/26: Overcast With Violent Showers Today; High 86, Low 67, Currently 74, Winds Light, Chance of Rain 39%

By
Source Staff
-
0
14

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 74.1°F with a light wind out of the north at 1.1 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far this evening, and conditions remain overcast.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 86°F and dropped to a low of 67.3°F. Wind gusts were measured up to 7.5 mph, and there was a 39% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total of 1.14 in of rain due to violent showers earlier in the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to settle around a low of 72.7°F, with winds continuing to reach up to 7.5 mph. A partly cloudy sky is anticipated in the evening.

There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions will remain monitored for any developments overnight.

Today's Details

High
86°F
Low
67°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
39% chance · 1.14 in
Now
74°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 86°F 67°F Rain showers: violent
Monday 82°F 69°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 83°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 55°F Overcast
Thursday 80°F 57°F Partly cloudy
Friday 82°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 84°F 64°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×