5/31/26: Overcast with a High of 86 and Low of 67, Currently 84; Tonight Low 73, Chance of Rain 31%

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 84.2°F with a light wind of 5.4 mph. Conditions remain overcast with no precipitation recorded so far.

Earlier today, the high reached 86°F, while the low was 67.3°F. For tonight, expect a low of 73°F, and winds may increase slightly up to 9.7 mph. The chance of precipitation is at 31%, with conditions turning partly cloudy as the evening progresses.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Weather conditions will continue to be monitored for any changes.

Today's Details High 86°F Low 67°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 34% chance · 0 in Now 84°F · feels 87°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 7:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 86°F 67°F Overcast Monday 85°F 69°F Overcast Tuesday 79°F 58°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 54°F Partly cloudy Thursday 82°F 58°F Overcast Friday 82°F 62°F Overcast Saturday 85°F 63°F Drizzle: light

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