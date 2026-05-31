5/31/26: Overcast with a High of 86 and Low of 67, Currently 84; Tonight Low 73, Chance of Rain 31%

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 84.2°F with a light wind of 5.4 mph. Conditions remain overcast with no precipitation recorded so far.
Earlier today, the high reached 86°F, while the low was 67.3°F. For tonight, expect a low of 73°F, and winds may increase slightly up to 9.7 mph. The chance of precipitation is at 31%, with conditions turning partly cloudy as the evening progresses.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Weather conditions will continue to be monitored for any changes.
Today's Details
High
86°F
Low
67°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
34% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:55pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|86°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|85°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|79°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|54°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|82°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|82°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|85°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!