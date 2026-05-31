Sunday, May 31, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/31/26: Overcast with a High of 86 and Low of 67, Currently...

5/31/26: Overcast with a High of 86 and Low of 67, Currently 84; Tonight Low 73, Chance of Rain 31%

By
Source Staff
-
0
27

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 84.2°F with a light wind of 5.4 mph. Conditions remain overcast with no precipitation recorded so far.

Earlier today, the high reached 86°F, while the low was 67.3°F. For tonight, expect a low of 73°F, and winds may increase slightly up to 9.7 mph. The chance of precipitation is at 31%, with conditions turning partly cloudy as the evening progresses.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Weather conditions will continue to be monitored for any changes.

Today's Details

High
86°F
Low
67°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
34% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 86°F 67°F Overcast
Monday 85°F 69°F Overcast
Tuesday 79°F 58°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 54°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 82°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 82°F 62°F Overcast
Saturday 85°F 63°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×