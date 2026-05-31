5/31/26: Clear Skies with Highs Reaching 85, Chance of Violent Rain This Evening; Current Temp 69, Light Drizzle Tonight

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 69.4°F with a light wind blowing at 2.9 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recent precipitation.
Looking ahead, today is expected to reach a high of 85.1°F and a low of 66.9°F. Winds may increase to speeds of up to 7.2 mph throughout the day. There is a 31% chance of precipitation, with a total expected accumulation of 0.43 in due to violent rain showers later in the day.
Tonight’s low is forecasted to be 72°F with continued winds up to 7.2 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 26%, with light drizzle anticipated.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|85°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: violent
|Monday
|82°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|79°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|81°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|83°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|85°F
|65°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!