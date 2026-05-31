5/31/26: Clear Skies with Highs Reaching 85, Chance of Violent Rain This Evening; Current Temp 69, Light Drizzle Tonight

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 69.4°F with a light wind blowing at 2.9 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recent precipitation.

Looking ahead, today is expected to reach a high of 85.1°F and a low of 66.9°F. Winds may increase to speeds of up to 7.2 mph throughout the day. There is a 31% chance of precipitation, with a total expected accumulation of 0.43 in due to violent rain showers later in the day.

Tonight’s low is forecasted to be 72°F with continued winds up to 7.2 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 26%, with light drizzle anticipated.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 67°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 31% chance · 0.43 in Now 69°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 7:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 85°F 67°F Rain showers: violent Monday 82°F 69°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 79°F 57°F Overcast Wednesday 81°F 53°F Overcast Thursday 83°F 60°F Overcast Friday 83°F 63°F Overcast Saturday 85°F 65°F Overcast

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