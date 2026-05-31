Sunday, May 31, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/31/26: Clear Skies with Highs Reaching 85, Chance of Violent Rain This...

5/31/26: Clear Skies with Highs Reaching 85, Chance of Violent Rain This Evening; Current Temp 69, Light Drizzle Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
53

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 69.4°F with a light wind blowing at 2.9 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recent precipitation.

Looking ahead, today is expected to reach a high of 85.1°F and a low of 66.9°F. Winds may increase to speeds of up to 7.2 mph throughout the day. There is a 31% chance of precipitation, with a total expected accumulation of 0.43 in due to violent rain showers later in the day.

Tonight’s low is forecasted to be 72°F with continued winds up to 7.2 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 26%, with light drizzle anticipated.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
67°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
31% chance · 0.43 in
Now
69°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 85°F 67°F Rain showers: violent
Monday 82°F 69°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 79°F 57°F Overcast
Wednesday 81°F 53°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 83°F 63°F Overcast
Saturday 85°F 65°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×