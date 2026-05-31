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Home Weather 5/30/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 75 and Winds Up...

5/30/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 75 and Winds Up to 6; Daytime High Reached 83 and Chance of Showers Was 36%

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In Rutherford County, the current conditions as of 9:30 PM feature a temperature of 76.1°F, with a light wind blowing at 3.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Earlier today, the high reached 83.1°F, while the low dipped to 69.6°F. Winds were slightly stronger during the day, peaking at 7.5 mph, with a precipitation chance of 36% that ultimately resulted in no measurable rain. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 74.8°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 5.9 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is around 24%, with mainly clear skies anticipated.

As of now, there are no official weather alerts or warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
70°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
36% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 83°F 70°F Fog
Sunday 86°F 70°F Overcast
Monday 88°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 78°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 53°F Mainly clear
Thursday 80°F 57°F Mainly clear
Friday 82°F 62°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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