5/30/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 75 and Winds Up to 6; Daytime High Reached 83 and Chance of Showers Was 36%

In Rutherford County, the current conditions as of 9:30 PM feature a temperature of 76.1°F, with a light wind blowing at 3.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Earlier today, the high reached 83.1°F, while the low dipped to 69.6°F. Winds were slightly stronger during the day, peaking at 7.5 mph, with a precipitation chance of 36% that ultimately resulted in no measurable rain. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 74.8°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 5.9 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is around 24%, with mainly clear skies anticipated.

As of now, there are no official weather alerts or warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 70°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 36% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 7:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 83°F 70°F Fog Sunday 86°F 70°F Overcast Monday 88°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 78°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 53°F Mainly clear Thursday 80°F 57°F Mainly clear Friday 82°F 62°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email