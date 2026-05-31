5/30/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 75 and Winds Up to 6; Daytime High Reached 83 and Chance of Showers Was 36%

In Rutherford County, the current conditions as of 9:30 PM feature a temperature of 76.1°F, with a light wind blowing at 3.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Earlier today, the high reached 83.1°F, while the low dipped to 69.6°F. Winds were slightly stronger during the day, peaking at 7.5 mph, with a precipitation chance of 36% that ultimately resulted in no measurable rain. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 74.8°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 5.9 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is around 24%, with mainly clear skies anticipated.
As of now, there are no official weather alerts or warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|83°F
|70°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|86°F
|70°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|88°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|53°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|80°F
|57°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|82°F
|62°F
|Overcast
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