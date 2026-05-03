5/3/26: Clear Skies with High of 69; Currently 68, Winds at 7.7; Low Tonight 55, Winds up to 7.3, No Precipitation Expe…

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 68.4°F with a wind speed of 7.7 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 69.8°F and dipped to a low of 37.9°F. Winds varied throughout the day, peaking at 8.3 mph, with no chance of precipitation recorded. As we transition to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 55.2°F, with winds calming slightly to about 7.3 mph and skies remaining clear.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County at this time. The calm conditions and clear skies will continue into the evening and into the overnight hours.

Today's Details High 70°F Low 38°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 27% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 5:50am Sunset 7:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 70°F 38°F Overcast Monday 82°F 52°F Overcast Tuesday 72°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 72°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 58°F 47°F Drizzle: dense Friday 69°F 44°F Overcast Saturday 74°F 50°F Drizzle: dense

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