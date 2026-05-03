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Home Weather 5/3/26: Clear Skies with High of 69; Currently 68, Winds at 7.7;...

5/3/26: Clear Skies with High of 69; Currently 68, Winds at 7.7; Low Tonight 55, Winds up to 7.3, No Precipitation Expe…

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 68.4°F with a wind speed of 7.7 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 69.8°F and dipped to a low of 37.9°F. Winds varied throughout the day, peaking at 8.3 mph, with no chance of precipitation recorded. As we transition to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 55.2°F, with winds calming slightly to about 7.3 mph and skies remaining clear.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County at this time. The calm conditions and clear skies will continue into the evening and into the overnight hours.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
38°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
27%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
68°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
5:50am
Sunset
7:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 70°F 38°F Overcast
Monday 82°F 52°F Overcast
Tuesday 72°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 72°F 59°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 58°F 47°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 69°F 44°F Overcast
Saturday 74°F 50°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

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