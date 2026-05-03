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Home Weather 5/3/26: Clear Skies with a High of 68 and a Low of...

5/3/26: Clear Skies with a High of 68 and a Low of 39, Currently 40 with Light Winds

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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 40.3°F with a light wind from the east at 2.7 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 67.8°F and a low of 38.7°F. The wind may increase throughout the day, reaching speeds up to 8.1 mph. There is no chance of precipitation expected, and clear skies will persist.

Tonight, the low will be around 53.8°F with wind speeds up to 6.5 mph. Conditions will remain clear as the day transitions into night. No official weather warnings are in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
39°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
5:50am
Sunset
7:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 68°F 39°F Clear sky
Monday 81°F 52°F Overcast
Tuesday 72°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 69°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 59°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Friday 69°F 43°F Overcast
Saturday 69°F 52°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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