5/3/26: Clear Skies with a High of 68 and a Low of 39, Currently 40 with Light Winds

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 40.3°F with a light wind from the east at 2.7 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 67.8°F and a low of 38.7°F. The wind may increase throughout the day, reaching speeds up to 8.1 mph. There is no chance of precipitation expected, and clear skies will persist.

Tonight, the low will be around 53.8°F with wind speeds up to 6.5 mph. Conditions will remain clear as the day transitions into night. No official weather warnings are in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 39°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 36°F Sunrise 5:50am Sunset 7:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 68°F 39°F Clear sky Monday 81°F 52°F Overcast Tuesday 72°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 69°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 59°F 46°F Drizzle: light Friday 69°F 43°F Overcast Saturday 69°F 52°F Drizzle: light

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