5/3/26: Clear Skies and 68° Afternoon High; Tonight Low of 55°, Winds Up to 7.2 mph, No Precipitation Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 68°F with a light wind from the south at 6.6 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s high reached 68.2°F, while the low was 37.9°F. The wind may gust up to 8.1 mph later in the day, but the chance of precipitation remains at 0%. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 54.7°F with winds calming slightly to around 7.2 mph, and conditions will remain clear.
There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for this area at this time.
Today's Details
High
68°F
Low
38°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
25%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
68°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:50am
Sunset
7:34pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|68°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|82°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|71°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|72°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|58°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|69°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|74°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
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