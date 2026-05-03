5/3/26: Clear Skies and 68° Afternoon High; Tonight Low of 55°, Winds Up to 7.2 mph, No Precipitation Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 68°F with a light wind from the south at 6.6 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s high reached 68.2°F, while the low was 37.9°F. The wind may gust up to 8.1 mph later in the day, but the chance of precipitation remains at 0%. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 54.7°F with winds calming slightly to around 7.2 mph, and conditions will remain clear.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for this area at this time.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 38°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 25% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 5:50am Sunset 7:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 68°F 38°F Overcast Monday 82°F 52°F Overcast Tuesday 71°F 57°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 72°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 58°F 47°F Drizzle: dense Friday 69°F 44°F Overcast Saturday 74°F 50°F Drizzle: dense

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