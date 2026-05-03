Sunday, May 3, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/3/26: Clear Skies and 68° Afternoon High; Tonight Low of 55°, Winds...

5/3/26: Clear Skies and 68° Afternoon High; Tonight Low of 55°, Winds Up to 7.2 mph, No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
45

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 68°F with a light wind from the south at 6.6 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s high reached 68.2°F, while the low was 37.9°F. The wind may gust up to 8.1 mph later in the day, but the chance of precipitation remains at 0%. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 54.7°F with winds calming slightly to around 7.2 mph, and conditions will remain clear.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for this area at this time.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
38°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
25%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
68°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:50am
Sunset
7:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 68°F 38°F Overcast
Monday 82°F 52°F Overcast
Tuesday 71°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 72°F 59°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 58°F 47°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 69°F 44°F Overcast
Saturday 74°F 50°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×