5/29/26: Overcast with morning temps at 71, high near 84, low 70 tonight, chance of moderate rain showers.

In Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is 71.6°F with a light wind from the east at 3.2 mph. Conditions are currently overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 83.7°F, while the low will be around 69.3°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, with gusts of up to 9.2 mph anticipated. There is a 55% chance of moderate rain showers throughout the day, with total precipitation expected to be around 0.18 in.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 71.6°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 5.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 55%, with light drizzle expected later in the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|84°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|84°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|81°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|76°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|81°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|85°F
|57°F
|Overcast
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