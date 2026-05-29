5/29/26: Overcast with morning temps at 71, high near 84, low 70 tonight, chance of moderate rain showers.

In Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is 71.6°F with a light wind from the east at 3.2 mph. Conditions are currently overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 83.7°F, while the low will be around 69.3°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, with gusts of up to 9.2 mph anticipated. There is a 55% chance of moderate rain showers throughout the day, with total precipitation expected to be around 0.18 in.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 71.6°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 5.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 55%, with light drizzle expected later in the evening.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 69°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 5.4 (Moderate) Precip 55% chance · 0.18 in Now 72°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 7:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 84°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 84°F 69°F Overcast Sunday 79°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 81°F 64°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 76°F 59°F Overcast Wednesday 81°F 52°F Overcast Thursday 85°F 57°F Overcast

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