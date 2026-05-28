5/28/26: Overcast with a high of 88 and a low of 72; light winds and a slight chance of rain later today.

Currently in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is 73.4°F with a light wind from the east at 2.5 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 88.2°F, with winds increasing to a maximum of 8.3 mph. The chance of precipitation is 25%, but no significant rainfall is anticipated. This overcast weather pattern will continue into the evening.

Tonight, the low temperature will drop to 75.7°F, with winds remaining steady at up to 8.3 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 8%, maintaining the overcast conditions.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 88°F Low 72°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 25% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 88°F 72°F Overcast Friday 85°F 70°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 77°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 74°F 63°F Drizzle: light Monday 82°F 63°F Overcast Tuesday 79°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 82°F 54°F Overcast

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