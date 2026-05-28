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Home Weather 5/28/26: Overcast with a high of 88 and a low of 72;...

5/28/26: Overcast with a high of 88 and a low of 72; light winds and a slight chance of rain later today.

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Source Staff
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Currently in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is 73.4°F with a light wind from the east at 2.5 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 88.2°F, with winds increasing to a maximum of 8.3 mph. The chance of precipitation is 25%, but no significant rainfall is anticipated. This overcast weather pattern will continue into the evening.

Tonight, the low temperature will drop to 75.7°F, with winds remaining steady at up to 8.3 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 8%, maintaining the overcast conditions.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
88°F
Low
72°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
25% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 88°F 72°F Overcast
Friday 85°F 70°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 77°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 74°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Monday 82°F 63°F Overcast
Tuesday 79°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 54°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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