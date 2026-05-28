5/28/26: Overcast with a high of 88 and a low of 72; light winds and a slight chance of rain later today.

Currently in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is 73.4°F with a light wind from the east at 2.5 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 88.2°F, with winds increasing to a maximum of 8.3 mph. The chance of precipitation is 25%, but no significant rainfall is anticipated. This overcast weather pattern will continue into the evening.
Tonight, the low temperature will drop to 75.7°F, with winds remaining steady at up to 8.3 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 8%, maintaining the overcast conditions.
No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|88°F
|72°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|85°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|77°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|74°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|82°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|79°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|54°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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