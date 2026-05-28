5/28/26: Overcast Evening with High of 89 and Current Temp of 87; Tonight’s Low Around 78, Winds Gentle

Rutherford County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 86.7°F and a light wind from the southwest at 6.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Earlier today, the high reached 89.6°F, while the low was 71.6°F. The wind gusts throughout the day have been up to 9.9 mph, with a 25% chance of precipitation noted earlier; however, no rainfall has occurred. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 78.3°F, and the wind is expected to decrease slightly to a maximum of 6.3 mph. The chance of precipitation is minimal at 8%.
There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain overcast overnight into the early hours of the following day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|90°F
|72°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|86°F
|71°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|80°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|79°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|81°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|76°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|51°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!