Thursday, May 28, 2026
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Home Weather 5/28/26: Overcast Evening with High of 89 and Current Temp of 87;...

5/28/26: Overcast Evening with High of 89 and Current Temp of 87; Tonight’s Low Around 78, Winds Gentle

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Rutherford County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 86.7°F and a light wind from the southwest at 6.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 89.6°F, while the low was 71.6°F. The wind gusts throughout the day have been up to 9.9 mph, with a 25% chance of precipitation noted earlier; however, no rainfall has occurred. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 78.3°F, and the wind is expected to decrease slightly to a maximum of 6.3 mph. The chance of precipitation is minimal at 8%.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain overcast overnight into the early hours of the following day.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
72°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
25% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 91°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 90°F 72°F Overcast
Friday 86°F 71°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 80°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 79°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Monday 81°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 76°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 51°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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