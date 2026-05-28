5/28/26: Overcast Evening with High of 89 and Current Temp of 87; Tonight’s Low Around 78, Winds Gentle

Rutherford County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 86.7°F and a light wind from the southwest at 6.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 89.6°F, while the low was 71.6°F. The wind gusts throughout the day have been up to 9.9 mph, with a 25% chance of precipitation noted earlier; however, no rainfall has occurred. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 78.3°F, and the wind is expected to decrease slightly to a maximum of 6.3 mph. The chance of precipitation is minimal at 8%.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain overcast overnight into the early hours of the following day.

Today's Details High 90°F Low 72°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 25% chance · 0 in Now 87°F · feels 91°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 90°F 72°F Overcast Friday 86°F 71°F Drizzle: light Saturday 80°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 79°F 59°F Drizzle: light Monday 81°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 76°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 51°F Overcast

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