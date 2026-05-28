5/28/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 89 and Light Winds; Low Tonight at 77, Precipitation Chance 11%

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 89.2°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.5 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 89.4°F and a low of 71.6°F. The wind may increase this afternoon, with gusts expected to reach up to 9.9 mph. There is a 25% chance of precipitation today, though no rain has been observed yet.

Looking ahead to tonight, the low will dip to around 77°F. Winds will remain steady, potentially reaching 9.9 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 11%, and overcast conditions will persist.

Today's Details High 89°F Low 72°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 25% chance · 0 in Now 89°F · feels 96°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 89°F 72°F Overcast Friday 85°F 70°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 79°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 79°F 59°F Drizzle: light Monday 81°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 76°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 51°F Overcast

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