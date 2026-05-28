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Home Weather 5/28/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 89 and Light Winds; Low...

5/28/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 89 and Light Winds; Low Tonight at 77, Precipitation Chance 11%

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 89.2°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.5 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 89.4°F and a low of 71.6°F. The wind may increase this afternoon, with gusts expected to reach up to 9.9 mph. There is a 25% chance of precipitation today, though no rain has been observed yet.

Looking ahead to tonight, the low will dip to around 77°F. Winds will remain steady, potentially reaching 9.9 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 11%, and overcast conditions will persist.

Today's Details

High
89°F
Low
72°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
25% chance · 0 in
Now
89°F · feels 96°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 89°F 72°F Overcast
Friday 85°F 70°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 79°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 79°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Monday 81°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 76°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 51°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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