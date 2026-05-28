5/28/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 89 and Light Winds; Low Tonight at 77, Precipitation Chance 11%

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 89.2°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.5 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far.
Today, temperatures reached a high of 89.4°F and a low of 71.6°F. The wind may increase this afternoon, with gusts expected to reach up to 9.9 mph. There is a 25% chance of precipitation today, though no rain has been observed yet.
Looking ahead to tonight, the low will dip to around 77°F. Winds will remain steady, potentially reaching 9.9 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 11%, and overcast conditions will persist.
Today's Details
High
89°F
Low
72°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
25% chance · 0 in
Now
89°F · feels 96°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:53pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|89°F
|72°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|85°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|79°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|79°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|81°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|76°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|51°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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