5/27/26: Partly Cloudy With a High of 88.5 and Current Temp of 79.3; Clear Overnight With Low of 76.3

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 79.3°F with a light wind at 1.6 mph. The area is experiencing partly cloudy skies and has recorded 0 in of precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 88.5°F with a low of 72.1°F. Wind speeds varied throughout the day, reaching up to 10.8 mph. The chance of precipitation today was 17%, but no measurable rain was recorded. As we move through the night, conditions are expected to remain mainly clear, with a low around 76.3°F and a continued light wind.

There are no active weather alerts for Rutherford County at this time. Conditions are stable, allowing for comfortable evening weather. Please stay tuned for any updates as we move into tomorrow.

Today's Details High 89°F Low 72°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 17% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 85°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 89°F 72°F Overcast Thursday 88°F 72°F Rain: heavy Friday 83°F 67°F Rain: heavy Saturday 79°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: light Monday 70°F 62°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 80°F 58°F Clear sky

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