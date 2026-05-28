Wednesday, May 27, 2026
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Home Weather 5/27/26: Partly Cloudy With a High of 88.5 and Current Temp of...

5/27/26: Partly Cloudy With a High of 88.5 and Current Temp of 79.3; Clear Overnight With Low of 76.3

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 79.3°F with a light wind at 1.6 mph. The area is experiencing partly cloudy skies and has recorded 0 in of precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 88.5°F with a low of 72.1°F. Wind speeds varied throughout the day, reaching up to 10.8 mph. The chance of precipitation today was 17%, but no measurable rain was recorded. As we move through the night, conditions are expected to remain mainly clear, with a low around 76.3°F and a continued light wind.

There are no active weather alerts for Rutherford County at this time. Conditions are stable, allowing for comfortable evening weather. Please stay tuned for any updates as we move into tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
89°F
Low
72°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
17% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 89°F 72°F Overcast
Thursday 88°F 72°F Rain: heavy
Friday 83°F 67°F Rain: heavy
Saturday 79°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Monday 70°F 62°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 80°F 58°F Clear sky

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