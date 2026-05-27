5/27/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 88, Lows Tonight Near 76, Light Winds, and Minimal Precipitation Expected

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 86.9°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. There has been no precipitation today, and the weather remains mainly clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 88.5°F and a low of 72.1°F. This evening, conditions are expected to remain mainly clear with a low of 76.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 8.5 mph, and there is a 14% chance of precipitation tonight.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect. Conditions are favorable for a pleasant evening ahead.

Today's Details High 89°F Low 72°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 17% chance · 0 in Now 87°F · feels 91°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 89°F 72°F Overcast Thursday 87°F 73°F Overcast Friday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 74°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 73°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 80°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 75°F 56°F Clear sky

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