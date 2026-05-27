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Home Weather 5/27/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 88, Lows Tonight Near 76,...

5/27/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 88, Lows Tonight Near 76, Light Winds, and Minimal Precipitation Expected

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Source Staff
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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 86.9°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. There has been no precipitation today, and the weather remains mainly clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 88.5°F and a low of 72.1°F. This evening, conditions are expected to remain mainly clear with a low of 76.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 8.5 mph, and there is a 14% chance of precipitation tonight.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect. Conditions are favorable for a pleasant evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
89°F
Low
72°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
17% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 91°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 89°F 72°F Overcast
Thursday 87°F 73°F Overcast
Friday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 74°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 73°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 80°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 75°F 56°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

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