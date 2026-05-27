5/27/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 88, Lows Tonight Near 76, Light Winds, and Minimal Precipitation Expected

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 86.9°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. There has been no precipitation today, and the weather remains mainly clear.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 88.5°F and a low of 72.1°F. This evening, conditions are expected to remain mainly clear with a low of 76.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 8.5 mph, and there is a 14% chance of precipitation tonight.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect. Conditions are favorable for a pleasant evening ahead.
Today's Details
High
89°F
Low
72°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
17% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 91°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:53pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|89°F
|72°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|87°F
|73°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|83°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|74°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|73°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|75°F
|56°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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