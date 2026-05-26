5/26/26: Overcast with a high of 79 and low of 71, chance of moderate rain today; wind gusts up to 13.6 mph expected.

The current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 71.4°F with a wind speed of 7.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 79.2°F and a low of 70.5°F. Winds may increase, reaching up to 13.6 mph, and there is a moderate chance of rain with a 41% likelihood of precipitation, totaling about 0.25 in throughout the day. Moderate rain showers are anticipated later.

Tonight, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 71.8°F, with winds calming to around 9.4 mph. The chance for precipitation decreases to 20%, but the overcast conditions will persist.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 71°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 41% chance · 0.25 in Now 71°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 79°F 71°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 79°F 69°F Overcast Thursday 82°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Friday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 81°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 58°F Overcast Monday 71°F 65°F Drizzle: light

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