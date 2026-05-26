5/26/26: Overcast with a high of 79 and low of 71, chance of moderate rain today; wind gusts up to 13.6 mph expected.

The current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 71.4°F with a wind speed of 7.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 79.2°F and a low of 70.5°F. Winds may increase, reaching up to 13.6 mph, and there is a moderate chance of rain with a 41% likelihood of precipitation, totaling about 0.25 in throughout the day. Moderate rain showers are anticipated later.
Tonight, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 71.8°F, with winds calming to around 9.4 mph. The chance for precipitation decreases to 20%, but the overcast conditions will persist.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|79°F
|71°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|79°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|82°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|78°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|81°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|71°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
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