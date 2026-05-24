5/24/26: Partly Cloudy Day with High of 76 and Light Drizzle Tonight; Overcast with Low of 71

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 76.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today, and the sky is partly cloudy.
Earlier today, the high reached 76.5°F, while the low was 68.4°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 71.2°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 3.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation tonight is around 23%, with overcast skies expected.
There are no official weather warnings in effect for the area at this time. Please stay tuned for any updates as the weather conditions evolve.
Today's Details
High
76°F
Low
68°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
40% chance · 0.02 in
Now
77°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:50pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|76°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|80°F
|69°F
|Rain: heavy
|Tuesday
|78°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|79°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|85°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|75°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|68°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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