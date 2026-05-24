5/24/26: Partly Cloudy Day with High of 76 and Light Drizzle Tonight; Overcast with Low of 71

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 76.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today, and the sky is partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 76.5°F, while the low was 68.4°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 71.2°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 3.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation tonight is around 23%, with overcast skies expected.

There are no official weather warnings in effect for the area at this time. Please stay tuned for any updates as the weather conditions evolve.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 68°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 40% chance · 0.02 in Now 77°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:33am Sunset 7:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 76°F 68°F Drizzle: light Monday 80°F 69°F Rain: heavy Tuesday 78°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 85°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 68°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate

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