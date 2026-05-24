5/24/26: Overcast with High of 76.8, Low of 68.4; Current Temp 75.2, Wind 10.1 mph, Light Drizzle Expected Tonight.

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 75.2°F with a wind speed of 10.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

For the remainder of the day, the high is expected to reach 76.8°F, with a low tonight of 70.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 11 mph during the afternoon. There is a 45% chance of light drizzle throughout the day and into the evening, with a total anticipated precipitation of 0.03 in.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will remain mild, and the chance of light drizzle persists, accompanied by lighter winds up to 4.4 mph. Conditions will remain overcast.

Currently, there are no active weather alerts for the area.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 68°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 45% chance · 0.03 in Now 75°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:33am Sunset 7:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 77°F 68°F Drizzle: light Monday 80°F 68°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 78°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 85°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 68°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate

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