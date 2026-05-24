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Home Weather 5/24/26: Overcast with High of 76.8, Low of 68.4; Current Temp 75.2,...

5/24/26: Overcast with High of 76.8, Low of 68.4; Current Temp 75.2, Wind 10.1 mph, Light Drizzle Expected Tonight.

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Source Staff
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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 75.2°F with a wind speed of 10.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

For the remainder of the day, the high is expected to reach 76.8°F, with a low tonight of 70.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 11 mph during the afternoon. There is a 45% chance of light drizzle throughout the day and into the evening, with a total anticipated precipitation of 0.03 in.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will remain mild, and the chance of light drizzle persists, accompanied by lighter winds up to 4.4 mph. Conditions will remain overcast.

Currently, there are no active weather alerts for the area.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
68°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
45% chance · 0.03 in
Now
75°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 77°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Monday 80°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 78°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 85°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 68°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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