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Home Weather 5/23/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with High 78, Low 66; Winds...

5/23/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with High 78, Low 66; Winds up to 10 mph, Moderate Rain Expected, 0.31 in Total

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Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.01 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County — Heavy precipitation expected, totaling approximately 1.01 in within 24 hours.

At 2:45 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 75.9°F with a wind speed of 6.6 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.3°F and a low of 66.7°F. The forecast indicates a chance of rain at 65%, with a total precipitation expected to be around 0.31 in, with moderate rainfall likely.

Tonight, the temperature is projected to drop to a low of 70.5°F, with winds decreasing to 5.3 mph. The chance of rain tonight is lower at 21%, with the skies expected to clear.

Please stay tuned for updates on the severe weather alert and take necessary precautions due to the forecasted heavy precipitation.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
67°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
65% chance · 0.31 in
Now
76°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:34am
Sunset
7:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 78°F 67°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 79°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 75°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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