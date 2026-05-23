5/23/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with High 78, Low 66; Winds up to 10 mph, Moderate Rain Expected, 0.31 in Total

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.01 in in 24h)

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County — Heavy precipitation expected, totaling approximately 1.01 in within 24 hours.

At 2:45 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 75.9°F with a wind speed of 6.6 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.3°F and a low of 66.7°F. The forecast indicates a chance of rain at 65%, with a total precipitation expected to be around 0.31 in, with moderate rainfall likely.

Tonight, the temperature is projected to drop to a low of 70.5°F, with winds decreasing to 5.3 mph. The chance of rain tonight is lower at 21%, with the skies expected to clear.

Please stay tuned for updates on the severe weather alert and take necessary precautions due to the forecasted heavy precipitation.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 67°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 65% chance · 0.31 in Now 76°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 5:34am Sunset 7:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 78°F 67°F Rain: moderate Sunday 79°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Monday 75°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Friday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email