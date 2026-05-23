5/23/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with High 78, Low 66; Winds up to 10 mph, Moderate Rain Expected, 0.31 in Total

Heavy precipitation (~1.01 in in 24h)
Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County — Heavy precipitation expected, totaling approximately 1.01 in within 24 hours.
At 2:45 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 75.9°F with a wind speed of 6.6 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.3°F and a low of 66.7°F. The forecast indicates a chance of rain at 65%, with a total precipitation expected to be around 0.31 in, with moderate rainfall likely.
Tonight, the temperature is projected to drop to a low of 70.5°F, with winds decreasing to 5.3 mph. The chance of rain tonight is lower at 21%, with the skies expected to clear.
Please stay tuned for updates on the severe weather alert and take necessary precautions due to the forecasted heavy precipitation.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|79°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|75°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|81°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|77°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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