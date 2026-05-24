5/23/26: Overcast With Slight Showers Today, High 77.9, Low 66.7, Currently 71.6 With Partly Cloudy Tonight

In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 71.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the skies are overcast at this time.
Earlier today, the high reached 77.9°F with a low of 66.7°F. The region experienced slight rain showers, resulting in a total precipitation of 0.4 in with a 65% chance of rain during the day. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly, reaching a low of 71.1°F. The wind may increase to about 7.8 mph, and there is a 25% chance of precipitation as the skies become partly cloudy.
There are currently no active weather warnings in the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the night and early morning hours.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|78°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|82°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|79°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|79°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|83°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|69°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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