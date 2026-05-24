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Home Weather 5/23/26: Overcast With Slight Showers Today, High 77.9, Low 66.7, Currently 71.6...

5/23/26: Overcast With Slight Showers Today, High 77.9, Low 66.7, Currently 71.6 With Partly Cloudy Tonight

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In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 71.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the skies are overcast at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 77.9°F with a low of 66.7°F. The region experienced slight rain showers, resulting in a total precipitation of 0.4 in with a 65% chance of rain during the day. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly, reaching a low of 71.1°F. The wind may increase to about 7.8 mph, and there is a 25% chance of precipitation as the skies become partly cloudy.

There are currently no active weather warnings in the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the night and early morning hours.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
67°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
65% chance · 0.4 in
Now
72°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
5:34am
Sunset
7:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 78°F 68°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 82°F 66°F Overcast
Tuesday 79°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 83°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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