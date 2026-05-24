5/23/26: Overcast With Slight Showers Today, High 77.9, Low 66.7, Currently 71.6 With Partly Cloudy Tonight

In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 71.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the skies are overcast at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 77.9°F with a low of 66.7°F. The region experienced slight rain showers, resulting in a total precipitation of 0.4 in with a 65% chance of rain during the day. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly, reaching a low of 71.1°F. The wind may increase to about 7.8 mph, and there is a 25% chance of precipitation as the skies become partly cloudy.

There are currently no active weather warnings in the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the night and early morning hours.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 67°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 65% chance · 0.4 in Now 72°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 5:34am Sunset 7:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 78°F 68°F Drizzle: dense Monday 82°F 66°F Overcast Tuesday 79°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 83°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email