5/23/26: Light Drizzle and 78.4 – Pleasant Day with High of 78, Low of 66; Tonight Expect Low of 68.9 and Light Drizzle

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 78.4°F with a light wind at 5.8 mph and light drizzle reported. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Earlier today, the high reached 78.3°F and the low was 66.7°F, with the wind reaching up to 10.3 mph. The chance of precipitation was 65%, and total rainfall stood at 0.49 in due to slight rain showers. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 68.9°F, with winds increasing slightly to up to 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 17%, with light drizzle likely continuing.
There are no official weather warnings in effect for the area at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|78°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|75°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|81°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|77°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
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