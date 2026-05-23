5/23/26: Light Drizzle and 78.4 – Pleasant Day with High of 78, Low of 66; Tonight Expect Low of 68.9 and Light Drizzle

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 78.4°F with a light wind at 5.8 mph and light drizzle reported. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.3°F and the low was 66.7°F, with the wind reaching up to 10.3 mph. The chance of precipitation was 65%, and total rainfall stood at 0.49 in due to slight rain showers. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 68.9°F, with winds increasing slightly to up to 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 17%, with light drizzle likely continuing.

There are no official weather warnings in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 67°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 65% chance · 0.49 in Now 78°F · feels 85°F Sunrise 5:34am Sunset 7:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 78°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Monday 75°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Friday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate

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