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Home Weather 5/23/26: Light Drizzle and 78.4 – Pleasant Day with High of 78,...

5/23/26: Light Drizzle and 78.4 – Pleasant Day with High of 78, Low of 66; Tonight Expect Low of 68.9 and Light Drizzle

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Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 78.4°F with a light wind at 5.8 mph and light drizzle reported. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.3°F and the low was 66.7°F, with the wind reaching up to 10.3 mph. The chance of precipitation was 65%, and total rainfall stood at 0.49 in due to slight rain showers. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 68.9°F, with winds increasing slightly to up to 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 17%, with light drizzle likely continuing.

There are no official weather warnings in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
67°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
65% chance · 0.49 in
Now
78°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:34am
Sunset
7:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 78°F 69°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 75°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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