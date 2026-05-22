5/22/26: Severe Weather Alert — Heavy Rain Expected; Current 68.5, Today High 76.5, Low 68, Winds 9.8-15.2 mph, 68% Pre…

Heavy precipitation (~1.12 in in 24h)
Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County. Heavy precipitation is expected, with approximately 1.12 in anticipated over the next 24 hours.
At 6:51 AM, the current temperature in Rutherford County is 68.5°F, with winds at 9.8 mph. Light drizzle is occurring, and there has been no measurable precipitation reported thus far.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 76.5°F and a low of 67.8°F. Winds may reach up to 15.2 mph, with a 68% chance of heavy rain throughout the day, totaling around 1.14 in of rainfall.
Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 68.2°F, with winds easing to 11.7 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 26%, though light drizzle may persist.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|76°F
|68°F
|Rain: heavy
|Saturday
|81°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|75°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|69°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|77°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|74°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|76°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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