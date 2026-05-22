Friday, May 22, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/22/26: Severe Weather Alert — Heavy Rain Expected; Current 68.5, Today High...

5/22/26: Severe Weather Alert — Heavy Rain Expected; Current 68.5, Today High 76.5, Low 68, Winds 9.8-15.2 mph, 68% Pre…

By
Source Staff
-
0
43
Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.12 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County. Heavy precipitation is expected, with approximately 1.12 in anticipated over the next 24 hours.

At 6:51 AM, the current temperature in Rutherford County is 68.5°F, with winds at 9.8 mph. Light drizzle is occurring, and there has been no measurable precipitation reported thus far.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 76.5°F and a low of 67.8°F. Winds may reach up to 15.2 mph, with a 68% chance of heavy rain throughout the day, totaling around 1.14 in of rainfall.

Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 68.2°F, with winds easing to 11.7 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 26%, though light drizzle may persist.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
68°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
68% chance · 1.14 in
Now
69°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
5:35am
Sunset
7:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 76°F 68°F Rain: heavy
Saturday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 75°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 69°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 77°F 66°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 74°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 76°F 65°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×