5/22/26: Severe Weather Alert — Heavy Rain Expected; Current 68.5, Today High 76.5, Low 68, Winds 9.8-15.2 mph, 68% Pre…

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.12 in in 24h)

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County. Heavy precipitation is expected, with approximately 1.12 in anticipated over the next 24 hours.

At 6:51 AM, the current temperature in Rutherford County is 68.5°F, with winds at 9.8 mph. Light drizzle is occurring, and there has been no measurable precipitation reported thus far.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 76.5°F and a low of 67.8°F. Winds may reach up to 15.2 mph, with a 68% chance of heavy rain throughout the day, totaling around 1.14 in of rainfall.

Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 68.2°F, with winds easing to 11.7 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 26%, though light drizzle may persist.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 68°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 68% chance · 1.14 in Now 69°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 5:35am Sunset 7:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 76°F 68°F Rain: heavy Saturday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: light Sunday 75°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Monday 69°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 77°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 74°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 76°F 65°F Drizzle: light

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