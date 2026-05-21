5/21/26: Overcast With Highs Near 77; Current Temp 69, Winds Up to 9, Chance of Moderate Rain Later Today

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 68.9°F with an overcast sky. The wind is light, blowing at 3.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, a high of 77.4°F is expected, with winds increasing up to 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation stands at 40%, with an anticipated total of 0.13 in of moderate rain throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 70.2°F, and winds are expected to ease, reaching up to 5.5 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 24%, with the overcast conditions continuing into the night.

There are no active weather warnings for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 68°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 40% chance · 0.13 in Now 69°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 5:35am Sunset 7:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 77°F 68°F Rain: moderate Friday 77°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 78°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 77°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Monday 74°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 86°F 66°F Drizzle: light

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