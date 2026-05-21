5/21/26: Overcast With Highs Near 77; Current Temp 69, Winds Up to 9, Chance of Moderate Rain Later Today

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 68.9°F with an overcast sky. The wind is light, blowing at 3.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, a high of 77.4°F is expected, with winds increasing up to 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation stands at 40%, with an anticipated total of 0.13 in of moderate rain throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 70.2°F, and winds are expected to ease, reaching up to 5.5 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 24%, with the overcast conditions continuing into the night.
There are no active weather warnings for the area at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|77°F
|68°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|77°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|78°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|77°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|74°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|86°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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