5-21-22-2025 Cooler and Windy

And just like that, early spring returns to Tennessee. Scattered storms are possible Thursday and then we get a break from the storms until the end of the weekend and then we will see more unsettled weather moving in.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers between 3am and 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email