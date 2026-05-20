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Home Weather 5/20/26: Severe Weather Alert – Moderate Rain with High of 84 and...

5/20/26: Severe Weather Alert – Moderate Rain with High of 84 and Low of 69, Expecting Heavy Precipitation Overnight

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Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.27 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is currently in effect due to heavy precipitation expected in the area.

As of 2:45 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 72.3°F with winds from the south at 7.2 mph. There has been a recorded precipitation of 0.05 in, and the area is experiencing moderate rain showers.

Today’s high reached 84°F with a low of 69.1°F. The wind is forecasted to increase slightly, reaching up to 8.1 mph this afternoon, with a precipitation chance of 62%. Total precipitation for the day is expected to amount to 1.2 in.

Tonight, temperatures will remain steady with a low of 69.1°F, and winds are expected to decrease slightly to 7.9 mph. With a 37% chance of precipitation, conditions are set to clear considerably compared to earlier in the day.

Please remain aware of the ongoing Severe Severe Weather Alert, as heavy precipitation of approximately 1.27 in is anticipated within the next 24 hours.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
69°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
62% chance · 1.2 in
Now
72°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 84°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 77°F 69°F Rain: slight
Friday 76°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 84°F 68°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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