5/20/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 84, Low Tonight 70; Current Temp 76.6 and Winds at 7.5 mph; Rain Expected Later.

Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 76.6°F with a wind speed of 7.5 mph. There is no recorded precipitation at this time, and conditions are partly cloudy.
Earlier today, the high reached 84°F while the low was 69.6°F. Tonight, expect the temperature to drop to a low of 70.5°F. Winds will remain consistent, also reaching up to 7.4 mph. There is a 55% chance of precipitation tonight, with overcast skies anticipated.
Looking at the forecasted precipitation, there was a 67% chance of rain during the day, with a total precipitation accumulation of 0.59 in expected. Moderate rain showers were part of the day conditions, which may continue into the evening.
Please stay tuned for further updates on weather conditions as they develop.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|84°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|77°F
|68°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|76°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|80°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|79°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|84°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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