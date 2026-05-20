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Home Weather 5/20/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 84, Low Tonight 70; Current Temp...

5/20/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 84, Low Tonight 70; Current Temp 76.6 and Winds at 7.5 mph; Rain Expected Later.

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Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 76.6°F with a wind speed of 7.5 mph. There is no recorded precipitation at this time, and conditions are partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 84°F while the low was 69.6°F. Tonight, expect the temperature to drop to a low of 70.5°F. Winds will remain consistent, also reaching up to 7.4 mph. There is a 55% chance of precipitation tonight, with overcast skies anticipated.

Looking at the forecasted precipitation, there was a 67% chance of rain during the day, with a total precipitation accumulation of 0.59 in expected. Moderate rain showers were part of the day conditions, which may continue into the evening.

Please stay tuned for further updates on weather conditions as they develop.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
70°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
67% chance · 0.59 in
Now
77°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 84°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 77°F 68°F Rain: slight
Friday 76°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 84°F 68°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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