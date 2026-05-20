5/20/26: Overcast With High Near 86 And Low Around 70, Winds Up To 9; Chance Of Showers This Afternoon And Tonight

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 72.1°F with a light wind blowing at 2.4 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Looking ahead to today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 85.8°F with a low of 69.6°F. Winds may increase later in the day, reaching speeds of up to 8.9 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation, with a potential total of 0.06 in, and residents can expect slight rain throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 72.1°F with wind speeds tapering off to a maximum of 5.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 40%, and the overcast conditions will continue into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|86°F
|70°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|79°F
|68°F
|Rain: heavy
|Friday
|76°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|81°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|79°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|81°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|85°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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