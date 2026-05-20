5/20/26: Overcast With High Near 86 And Low Around 70, Winds Up To 9; Chance Of Showers This Afternoon And Tonight

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 72.1°F with a light wind blowing at 2.4 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Looking ahead to today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 85.8°F with a low of 69.6°F. Winds may increase later in the day, reaching speeds of up to 8.9 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation, with a potential total of 0.06 in, and residents can expect slight rain throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 72.1°F with wind speeds tapering off to a maximum of 5.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 40%, and the overcast conditions will continue into the night.

Today's Details High 86°F Low 70°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 50% chance · 0.06 in Now 72°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:36am Sunset 7:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 86°F 70°F Rain: slight Thursday 79°F 68°F Rain: heavy Friday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Monday 81°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 85°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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