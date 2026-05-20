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Home Weather 5/20/26: Overcast With High Near 86 And Low Around 70, Winds Up...

5/20/26: Overcast With High Near 86 And Low Around 70, Winds Up To 9; Chance Of Showers This Afternoon And Tonight

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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 72.1°F with a light wind blowing at 2.4 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Looking ahead to today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 85.8°F with a low of 69.6°F. Winds may increase later in the day, reaching speeds of up to 8.9 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation, with a potential total of 0.06 in, and residents can expect slight rain throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 72.1°F with wind speeds tapering off to a maximum of 5.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 40%, and the overcast conditions will continue into the night.

Today's Details

High
86°F
Low
70°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
50% chance · 0.06 in
Now
72°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 86°F 70°F Rain: slight
Thursday 79°F 68°F Rain: heavy
Friday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 81°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 85°F 67°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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