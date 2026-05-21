5/20/26: Overcast skies and 68.4, with a high of 84 and low of 68. Rain earlier today; chance of showers tonight at 61%.

Currently in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 68.4°F with a light wind of 6.1 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 84°F and a low of 68°F, with moderate rain showers occurring throughout the day. The total precipitation for today reached 0.36 in, and the chance of rain was approximately 67%. For tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady around 68°F, with a wind gusting up to 7.2 mph and a 61% chance of further precipitation. Conditions will tend to be partly cloudy.

No official weather alerts are currently active for the area. Weather conditions are expected to change gradually into tomorrow, with potential for improved conditions.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 68°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 67% chance · 0.36 in Now 68°F · feels 72°F Sunrise 5:36am Sunset 7:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 84°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 80°F 67°F Rain: slight Friday 77°F 68°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 77°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 73°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 75°F 67°F Overcast

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