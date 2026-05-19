5/19/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 89, Evening Low at 78, Light Winds, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 89.2°F with a wind speed of 9.8 mph. The conditions are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 89.6°F while the low was 74.7°F. Winds picked up during the day, reaching up to 11.8 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, expect a low of 78.4°F with wind speeds diminishing to around 9.6 mph. The sky will remain clear, with an 8% chance of precipitation.
No official weather warnings are in effect for Rutherford County at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the evening.
Today's Details
High
90°F
Low
75°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
17% chance · 0 in
Now
89°F · feels 91°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:47pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|90°F
|75°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|85°F
|71°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|77°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|74°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|82°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|80°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|79°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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