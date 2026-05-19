5/19/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 89, Evening Low at 78, Light Winds, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 89.2°F with a wind speed of 9.8 mph. The conditions are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 89.6°F while the low was 74.7°F. Winds picked up during the day, reaching up to 11.8 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, expect a low of 78.4°F with wind speeds diminishing to around 9.6 mph. The sky will remain clear, with an 8% chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are in effect for Rutherford County at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the evening.

Today's Details High 90°F Low 75°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 44% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 17% chance · 0 in Now 89°F · feels 91°F Sunrise 5:36am Sunset 7:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 90°F 75°F Overcast Wednesday 85°F 71°F Drizzle: light Thursday 77°F 65°F Drizzle: light Friday 74°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 82°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 80°F 65°F Drizzle: light Monday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

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