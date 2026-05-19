Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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Home Weather 5/19/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 89, Evening Low at 78,...

5/19/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 89, Evening Low at 78, Light Winds, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

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Source Staff
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Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 89.2°F with a wind speed of 9.8 mph. The conditions are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 89.6°F while the low was 74.7°F. Winds picked up during the day, reaching up to 11.8 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, expect a low of 78.4°F with wind speeds diminishing to around 9.6 mph. The sky will remain clear, with an 8% chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are in effect for Rutherford County at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the evening.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
75°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
17% chance · 0 in
Now
89°F · feels 91°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 90°F 75°F Overcast
Wednesday 85°F 71°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 77°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Friday 74°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 82°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 80°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Monday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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