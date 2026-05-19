5/19/26: Mainly Clear Morning with a High of 91 and Low of 74, Winds Up to 13.8 mph, Tonight Clear with a Low of 79

Rutherford County is currently experiencing mainly clear conditions with a temperature of 76.3°F and a wind speed of 9.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today’s forecast predicts a high reaching 91°F and a low of 74.3°F. Wind speeds may increase, reaching up to 13.8 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation is low at 12%, with expected total precipitation remaining at 0 in.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 78.8°F under a clear sky. Winds will calm a bit, with speeds up to 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is also low at 8%.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 91°F Low 74°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 7 (High) Precip 12% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:36am Sunset 7:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 91°F 74°F Overcast Wednesday 84°F 68°F Rain: moderate Thursday 71°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 77°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 80°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 73°F 67°F Drizzle: light Monday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

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