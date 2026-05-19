5/19/26: Mainly Clear Morning with a High of 91 and Low of 74, Winds Up to 13.8 mph, Tonight Clear with a Low of 79

Rutherford County is currently experiencing mainly clear conditions with a temperature of 76.3°F and a wind speed of 9.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Today’s forecast predicts a high reaching 91°F and a low of 74.3°F. Wind speeds may increase, reaching up to 13.8 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation is low at 12%, with expected total precipitation remaining at 0 in.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 78.8°F under a clear sky. Winds will calm a bit, with speeds up to 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is also low at 8%.
There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|91°F
|74°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|84°F
|68°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|71°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|77°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|80°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|73°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|81°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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