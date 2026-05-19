5/18/26: Clear Skies and Warm Temps, High of 89.6, Currently 80.1, Winds 4.7 mph, Low Tonight 79.2

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 80.1°F with a light wind from the east at 4.7 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 89.6°F and a low of 64.9°F, with wind gusts peaking at 15.3 mph. For tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 79.2°F. The wind may increase slightly, reaching up to 13.2 mph, while the chances of precipitation remain low at 4%.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are stable, allowing for a clear night ahead.

Today's Details High 90°F Low 65°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 80°F · feels 84°F Sunrise 5:37am Sunset 7:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 90°F 65°F Mainly clear Tuesday 89°F 75°F Overcast Wednesday 84°F 67°F Drizzle: light Thursday 78°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Friday 78°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 77°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 74°F 66°F Overcast

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