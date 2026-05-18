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Home Weather 5/18/26: Clear Skies and 88° in Rutherford County, High Reached 89°, Low...

5/18/26: Clear Skies and 88° in Rutherford County, High Reached 89°, Low Tonight 76°, Winds Up to 17 mph

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At 5:30 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County stands at 88.2°F, with winds blowing at 13.8 mph. Currently, there has been no precipitation recorded, and the skies are clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 89.6°F, while the low was 64.9°F. As we transition into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 76.1°F. Winds will reduce slightly, reaching up to 12.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 5%, with clear skies anticipated throughout the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable into the night and early tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
65°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
88°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:37am
Sunset
7:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 90°F 65°F Overcast
Tuesday 92°F 73°F Overcast
Wednesday 81°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 76°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 77°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 81°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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