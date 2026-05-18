5/18/26: Clear Skies and 88° in Rutherford County, High Reached 89°, Low Tonight 76°, Winds Up to 17 mph

At 5:30 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County stands at 88.2°F, with winds blowing at 13.8 mph. Currently, there has been no precipitation recorded, and the skies are clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 89.6°F, while the low was 64.9°F. As we transition into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 76.1°F. Winds will reduce slightly, reaching up to 12.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 5%, with clear skies anticipated throughout the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable into the night and early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 90°F Low 65°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 88°F · feels 87°F Sunrise 5:37am Sunset 7:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 90°F 65°F Overcast Tuesday 92°F 73°F Overcast Wednesday 81°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 76°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Friday 77°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 81°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: light

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