5/16/26: Overcast Morning With Highs Near 88 and Lows Around 72; Windy Conditions Expected This Afternoon

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 65.1°F with a wind speed of 6.8 mph. The conditions are overcast and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures will reach a high of 88.2°F and drop to a low of 62.8°F overnight. Winds may increase up to 11 mph during the day, with a 3% chance of precipitation. This overcast trend is expected to continue into the evening.

For tonight, the low is forecasted at 72.3°F with winds decreasing to around 10.3 mph and a consistent 3% chance of rain. The overcast conditions will remain in place.

No official weather alerts are active at this time.

Today's Details High 88°F Low 63°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 59% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 5:39am Sunset 7:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 88°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 90°F 61°F Overcast Monday 86°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 81°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 82°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 66°F 62°F Drizzle: light Friday 73°F 57°F Overcast

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