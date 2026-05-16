5/16/26: Overcast Morning With Highs Near 88 and Lows Around 72; Windy Conditions Expected This Afternoon

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 65.1°F with a wind speed of 6.8 mph. The conditions are overcast and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures will reach a high of 88.2°F and drop to a low of 62.8°F overnight. Winds may increase up to 11 mph during the day, with a 3% chance of precipitation. This overcast trend is expected to continue into the evening.
For tonight, the low is forecasted at 72.3°F with winds decreasing to around 10.3 mph and a consistent 3% chance of rain. The overcast conditions will remain in place.
No official weather alerts are active at this time.
Today's Details
High
88°F
Low
63°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:44pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|88°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|90°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|86°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|81°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|82°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|66°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|73°F
|57°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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