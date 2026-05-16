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Home Weather 5/16/26: Overcast Morning With Highs Near 88 and Lows Around 72; Windy...

5/16/26: Overcast Morning With Highs Near 88 and Lows Around 72; Windy Conditions Expected This Afternoon

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Source Staff
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26

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 65.1°F with a wind speed of 6.8 mph. The conditions are overcast and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures will reach a high of 88.2°F and drop to a low of 62.8°F overnight. Winds may increase up to 11 mph during the day, with a 3% chance of precipitation. This overcast trend is expected to continue into the evening.

For tonight, the low is forecasted at 72.3°F with winds decreasing to around 10.3 mph and a consistent 3% chance of rain. The overcast conditions will remain in place.

No official weather alerts are active at this time.

Today's Details

High
88°F
Low
63°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 88°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 90°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 86°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 81°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 82°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 66°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Friday 73°F 57°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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