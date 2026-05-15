5/15/26: Clear Skies Today With a High of 82, Low Tonight of 68, Light Winds, and Minimal Precipitation Expected

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 47.3°F with a light wind from the south at 2.7 mph. The sky is clear and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 82.4°F, with temperatures expected to rise throughout the day. Winds will strengthen, reaching up to 9.8 mph. There is a slight chance of precipitation at 2%, with expected totals remaining at 0 in.

This evening, the temperature will drop to a low of 68.5°F under mainly clear skies. Winds will continue from the south at speeds of up to 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 2%.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 44°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 5:39am Sunset 7:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 82°F 44°F Overcast Saturday 89°F 65°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 62°F Overcast Monday 86°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 81°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 72°F 62°F Drizzle: light Thursday 72°F 54°F Fog

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