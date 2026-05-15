5/15/26: Clear Skies Today With a High of 82, Low Tonight of 68, Light Winds, and Minimal Precipitation Expected

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 47.3°F with a light wind from the south at 2.7 mph. The sky is clear and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 82.4°F, with temperatures expected to rise throughout the day. Winds will strengthen, reaching up to 9.8 mph. There is a slight chance of precipitation at 2%, with expected totals remaining at 0 in.
This evening, the temperature will drop to a low of 68.5°F under mainly clear skies. Winds will continue from the south at speeds of up to 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 2%.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|82°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|89°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|86°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|81°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|72°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|72°F
|54°F
|Fog
Next 24 Hours
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