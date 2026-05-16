5/15/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Low of 66 and Winds at 6 mph, Daytime High Reached 81 with Minimal Precipitation

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 68.4°F with a light wind from the south at 5.5 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 81.3°F, while the low dipped to 44.8°F. Wind speeds varied up to 9.4 mph during the day, with only a 1% chance of precipitation. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 65.7°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 6.8 mph, maintaining the clear sky.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions appear stable for the remainder of the evening and into early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 45°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 5:39am Sunset 7:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 81°F 45°F Partly cloudy Saturday 89°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 91°F 63°F Overcast Monday 87°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 80°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 67°F 53°F Drizzle: dense

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