5/15/26: Clear Skies and 80 Degrees, with a High of 80.6 and a Low of 44.8; Tonight’s Low at 66 with Gentle Winds

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM indicate a temperature of 80.2°F with a wind speed of 9.2 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 80.6°F and a low of 44.8°F. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 66°F with wind speeds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with clear skies anticipated throughout the evening.

There are no active weather warnings in the area at this time. Conditions should remain stable as we move into the evening hours.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 45°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 80°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:39am Sunset 7:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 81°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 87°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 65°F Overcast Monday 86°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 83°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 72°F 60°F Fog

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