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Home Weather 5/15/26: Clear Skies and 80 Degrees, with a High of 80.6 and...

5/15/26: Clear Skies and 80 Degrees, with a High of 80.6 and a Low of 44.8; Tonight’s Low at 66 with Gentle Winds

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM indicate a temperature of 80.2°F with a wind speed of 9.2 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 80.6°F and a low of 44.8°F. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 66°F with wind speeds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with clear skies anticipated throughout the evening.

There are no active weather warnings in the area at this time. Conditions should remain stable as we move into the evening hours.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
45°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 81°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 87°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 86°F 65°F Overcast
Monday 86°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 83°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 72°F 60°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

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