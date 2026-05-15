5/15/26: Clear Skies and 79.3, with Highs Near 81 and Lows Dropping to 44. Wind at 10.3 mph, Little Precip Chance

In Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the temperature is currently 79.3°F with a wind speed of 10.3 mph. The skies are clear and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, the high is expected to reach 81.1°F and the low will drop to 44.8°F. Winds may increase slightly to speeds of up to 10.1 mph, with a minimal chance of precipitation at just 1%. As evening approaches, temperatures will cool down, with an overnight low of 66.4°F and winds decreasing to a maximum of 7.8 mph under clear skies.
There are no active weather warnings or alerts for the area at this time.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
45°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:44pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|81°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|88°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|86°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|83°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|77°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|72°F
|60°F
|Fog
Next 24 Hours
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