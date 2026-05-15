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Home Weather 5/15/26: Clear Skies and 79.3, with Highs Near 81 and Lows Dropping...

5/15/26: Clear Skies and 79.3, with Highs Near 81 and Lows Dropping to 44. Wind at 10.3 mph, Little Precip Chance

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In Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the temperature is currently 79.3°F with a wind speed of 10.3 mph. The skies are clear and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high is expected to reach 81.1°F and the low will drop to 44.8°F. Winds may increase slightly to speeds of up to 10.1 mph, with a minimal chance of precipitation at just 1%. As evening approaches, temperatures will cool down, with an overnight low of 66.4°F and winds decreasing to a maximum of 7.8 mph under clear skies.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
45°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 81°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 88°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 86°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 86°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 83°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 72°F 60°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

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