5/14/26: Clear Skies Tonight with Lows of 56, Daytime High Reached 72, Winds Calm at 4.3 mph

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 59°F with a light wind blowing at 4.3 mph. There is no precipitation recorded, and the sky remains clear.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 72.1°F and dropped to a low of 50.9°F. Wind speeds throughout the day peaked at 13.3 mph, with a precipitation chance of 0% and a total precipitation of 0 in. Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 56.1°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 7.8 mph. The clear sky conditions are likely to continue through the night.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions remain stable as we move into the overnight hours.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|72°F
|51°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|82°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|89°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|87°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|86°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|78°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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