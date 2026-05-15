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Home Weather 5/14/26: Clear Skies Tonight with Lows of 56, Daytime High Reached 72,...

5/14/26: Clear Skies Tonight with Lows of 56, Daytime High Reached 72, Winds Calm at 4.3 mph

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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 59°F with a light wind blowing at 4.3 mph. There is no precipitation recorded, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 72.1°F and dropped to a low of 50.9°F. Wind speeds throughout the day peaked at 13.3 mph, with a precipitation chance of 0% and a total precipitation of 0 in. Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 56.1°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 7.8 mph. The clear sky conditions are likely to continue through the night.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions remain stable as we move into the overnight hours.

Today's Details

High
72°F
Low
51°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 53°F
Sunrise
5:40am
Sunset
7:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 72°F 51°F Clear sky
Friday 82°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 89°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 86°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 87°F 64°F Overcast
Tuesday 86°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 78°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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