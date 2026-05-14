5/14/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 71, Currently 70, and Light Winds; Expect Continued Calm Tonight with Low of…

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 70.3°F with a wind speed of 9.4 mph. Conditions are currently clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today’s weather, the high is expected to reach 71.2°F, while the low will be around 50.9°F. Wind speeds could increase to 13.3 mph in the late afternoon, but there is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day. This clear weather pattern is expected to continue into the evening.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 55.9°F with winds calming down to speeds around 7.7 mph. The forecast remains clear with no expected precipitation, contributing to pleasant evening conditions.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 51°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 26% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 70°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 5:40am Sunset 7:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 71°F 51°F Clear sky Friday 82°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 87°F 62°F Overcast Monday 87°F 64°F Overcast Tuesday 87°F 65°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 76°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate

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