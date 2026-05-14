5/14/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 71, Currently 70, and Light Winds; Expect Continued Calm Tonight with Low of…

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 70.3°F with a wind speed of 9.4 mph. Conditions are currently clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today’s weather, the high is expected to reach 71.2°F, while the low will be around 50.9°F. Wind speeds could increase to 13.3 mph in the late afternoon, but there is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day. This clear weather pattern is expected to continue into the evening.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 55.9°F with winds calming down to speeds around 7.7 mph. The forecast remains clear with no expected precipitation, contributing to pleasant evening conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|71°F
|51°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|82°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|87°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|87°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|87°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|76°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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