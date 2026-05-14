5/14/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with High of 72, Low of 51 Tonight, Expect 56 with Calm Winds

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 53.6°F with a light wind blowing at 6.1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is clear.

Today, expect a high of 72°F with continued clear skies. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 11.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, ensuring a dry and pleasant day ahead. Later this evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 56.3°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 8.3 mph.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. Conditions are favorable for outdoor activities today and tonight.

Today's Details High 72°F Low 51°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 54°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 5:40am Sunset 7:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 72°F 51°F Clear sky Friday 82°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 59°F Overcast Monday 87°F 64°F Overcast Tuesday 84°F 66°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 73°F 62°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email