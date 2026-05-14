Thursday, May 14, 2026
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Home Weather 5/14/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with High of 72, Low of...

5/14/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with High of 72, Low of 51 Tonight, Expect 56 with Calm Winds

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 53.6°F with a light wind blowing at 6.1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is clear.

Today, expect a high of 72°F with continued clear skies. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 11.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, ensuring a dry and pleasant day ahead. Later this evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 56.3°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 8.3 mph.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. Conditions are favorable for outdoor activities today and tonight.

Today's Details

High
72°F
Low
51°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
5:40am
Sunset
7:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 72°F 51°F Clear sky
Friday 82°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 86°F 59°F Overcast
Monday 87°F 64°F Overcast
Tuesday 84°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 73°F 62°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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