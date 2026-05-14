5/14/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with High of 72, Low of 51 Tonight, Expect 56 with Calm Winds

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 53.6°F with a light wind blowing at 6.1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is clear.
Today, expect a high of 72°F with continued clear skies. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 11.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, ensuring a dry and pleasant day ahead. Later this evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 56.3°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 8.3 mph.
No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. Conditions are favorable for outdoor activities today and tonight.
Today's Details
High
72°F
Low
51°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
5:40am
Sunset
7:43pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|72°F
|51°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|82°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|87°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|84°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|73°F
|62°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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