5/14/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures, High of 72 with Calm Winds, Tonight’s Low at 56 with Continued Clear Condit…

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 70.3°F with a wind speed of 8.1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and conditions are characterized by a clear sky.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 72.1°F and dropped to a low of 50.9°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 56.5°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 8.3 mph. The forecast indicates a continued clear sky with no anticipated chance of precipitation.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Overall, conditions remain stable with clear skies expected to persist into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|72°F
|51°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|82°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|81°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|87°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|87°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|87°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|76°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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