5/14/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures, High of 72 with Calm Winds, Tonight’s Low at 56 with Continued Clear Condit…

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 70.3°F with a wind speed of 8.1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and conditions are characterized by a clear sky.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 72.1°F and dropped to a low of 50.9°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 56.5°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 8.3 mph. The forecast indicates a continued clear sky with no anticipated chance of precipitation.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Overall, conditions remain stable with clear skies expected to persist into the night.

Today's Details High 72°F Low 51°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 26% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 70°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 5:40am Sunset 7:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 72°F 51°F Clear sky Friday 82°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 87°F 62°F Overcast Monday 87°F 64°F Overcast Tuesday 87°F 65°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 76°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate

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