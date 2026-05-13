5/13/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 80, Currently 79; Light Winds at 12 mph, Low Tonight 61, No Precipitation Expected

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 79.3°F with a wind speed of 12.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the skies are mainly clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 80.4°F and the low was 59°F. Winds throughout the day varied, reaching up to 12.9 mph, with a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 61.5°F with similar wind speeds up to 12.9 mph. The forecast indicates mainly clear conditions, providing a pleasant evening.
There are no active weather warnings or alerts currently reported for the area.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
59°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
5:41am
Sunset
7:42pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|80°F
|59°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|72°F
|50°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|76°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|82°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|84°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|86°F
|61°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|86°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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