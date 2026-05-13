5/13/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 80, Currently 79; Light Winds at 12 mph, Low Tonight 61, No Precipitation Expected

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 79.3°F with a wind speed of 12.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the skies are mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 80.4°F and the low was 59°F. Winds throughout the day varied, reaching up to 12.9 mph, with a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 61.5°F with similar wind speeds up to 12.9 mph. The forecast indicates mainly clear conditions, providing a pleasant evening.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts currently reported for the area.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 59°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 5:41am Sunset 7:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 80°F 59°F Partly cloudy Thursday 72°F 50°F Partly cloudy Friday 76°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 82°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 84°F 62°F Overcast Monday 86°F 61°F Mainly clear Tuesday 86°F 69°F Drizzle: light

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