5/13/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 80, Current Temp 79, Wind at 10.6, Low Tonight 62, Chance of Precip 1%

In Rutherford County, the current temperature is 78.6°F with a wind speed of 10.6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is mainly clear.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80.2°F, with a low of 59°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly to a maximum of 12.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1% for the remainder of the day. This evening, temperatures will settle to a low of 61.7°F under a clear sky and continued winds up to 12.9 mph.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Conditions are generally stable with pleasant temperatures forecasted for the evening.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 59°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 47% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 5:41am Sunset 7:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 80°F 59°F Overcast Thursday 73°F 50°F Clear sky Friday 76°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 82°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 84°F 62°F Overcast Monday 86°F 61°F Mainly clear Tuesday 86°F 69°F Drizzle: light

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