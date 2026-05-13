Wednesday, May 13, 2026
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Home Weather 5/13/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 80, Current Temp 79, Wind...

5/13/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 80, Current Temp 79, Wind at 10.6, Low Tonight 62, Chance of Precip 1%

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In Rutherford County, the current temperature is 78.6°F with a wind speed of 10.6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is mainly clear.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80.2°F, with a low of 59°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly to a maximum of 12.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1% for the remainder of the day. This evening, temperatures will settle to a low of 61.7°F under a clear sky and continued winds up to 12.9 mph.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Conditions are generally stable with pleasant temperatures forecasted for the evening.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
59°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
5:41am
Sunset
7:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 80°F 59°F Overcast
Thursday 73°F 50°F Clear sky
Friday 76°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 82°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 84°F 62°F Overcast
Monday 86°F 61°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 86°F 69°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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