5/13/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 80, Current Temp 79, Wind at 10.6, Low Tonight 62, Chance of Precip 1%

In Rutherford County, the current temperature is 78.6°F with a wind speed of 10.6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is mainly clear.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80.2°F, with a low of 59°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly to a maximum of 12.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1% for the remainder of the day. This evening, temperatures will settle to a low of 61.7°F under a clear sky and continued winds up to 12.9 mph.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Conditions are generally stable with pleasant temperatures forecasted for the evening.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
59°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
5:41am
Sunset
7:42pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|80°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|73°F
|50°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|76°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|82°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|84°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|86°F
|61°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|86°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!