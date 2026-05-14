5/13/26: Clear Skies with a High of 80, Currently 67.5, Winds at 10 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

Currently in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 67.5°F with a wind speed of 10 mph. The skies are clear and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 80.4°F and the low was 59°F. Wind speeds varied throughout the day, peaking at 12.9 mph. A slight chance of precipitation was present during the day, measured at 1%, but no rain occurred.

Tonight’s low is expected to drop to 63.1°F with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 11.2 mph. The forecast indicates continued clear skies with no chance of precipitation overnight. Conditions should remain pleasant into the early morning hours.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 59°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 34% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 5:41am Sunset 7:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 80°F 59°F Partly cloudy Thursday 72°F 52°F Mainly clear Friday 83°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 85°F 61°F Overcast Monday 86°F 61°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 78°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate

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