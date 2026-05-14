5/13/26: Clear Skies with a High of 80, Currently 67.5, Winds at 10 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

Currently in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 67.5°F with a wind speed of 10 mph. The skies are clear and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 80.4°F and the low was 59°F. Wind speeds varied throughout the day, peaking at 12.9 mph. A slight chance of precipitation was present during the day, measured at 1%, but no rain occurred.
Tonight’s low is expected to drop to 63.1°F with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 11.2 mph. The forecast indicates continued clear skies with no chance of precipitation overnight. Conditions should remain pleasant into the early morning hours.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
59°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
5:41am
Sunset
7:42pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|80°F
|59°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|72°F
|52°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|83°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|85°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|86°F
|61°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|78°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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