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Home Weather 5/13/26: Clear Skies with a High of 80, Currently 67.5, Winds at...

5/13/26: Clear Skies with a High of 80, Currently 67.5, Winds at 10 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

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Currently in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 67.5°F with a wind speed of 10 mph. The skies are clear and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 80.4°F and the low was 59°F. Wind speeds varied throughout the day, peaking at 12.9 mph. A slight chance of precipitation was present during the day, measured at 1%, but no rain occurred.

Tonight’s low is expected to drop to 63.1°F with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 11.2 mph. The forecast indicates continued clear skies with no chance of precipitation overnight. Conditions should remain pleasant into the early morning hours.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
59°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
5:41am
Sunset
7:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 80°F 59°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 72°F 52°F Mainly clear
Friday 83°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 85°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 86°F 61°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 78°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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