5/11/26: Partly Cloudy and 73, Slight Rain Possible Later

Rutherford County is currently experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 72.9°F and a wind speed of 9.6 mph. There is no recorded precipitation at this time.
Earlier today, the high reached 73.6°F, while the low was 58.1°F. Wind speeds have been noticeable, gusting up to 14.2 mph. There is a 35% chance of precipitation today, expecting a total of about 0.15 in of slight rain. This risk is expected to decrease as we move into the evening.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 58.5°F under clear skies. Winds will remain moderate, reaching up to 10.6 mph. There is no chance of rain expected for the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|74°F
|58°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|80°F
|49°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|77°F
|54°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|66°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|75°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|87°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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