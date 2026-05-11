5/11/26: Partly Cloudy and 73, Slight Rain Possible Later

Rutherford County is currently experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 72.9°F and a wind speed of 9.6 mph. There is no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 73.6°F, while the low was 58.1°F. Wind speeds have been noticeable, gusting up to 14.2 mph. There is a 35% chance of precipitation today, expecting a total of about 0.15 in of slight rain. This risk is expected to decrease as we move into the evening.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 58.5°F under clear skies. Winds will remain moderate, reaching up to 10.6 mph. There is no chance of rain expected for the night.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 58°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 35% chance · 0.15 in Now 73°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 5:43am Sunset 7:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 74°F 58°F Rain: slight Tuesday 80°F 49°F Clear sky Wednesday 77°F 54°F Partly cloudy Thursday 66°F 40°F Overcast Friday 75°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 87°F 63°F Drizzle: light

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