Monday, May 11, 2026
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Home Weather 5/11/26: Partly Cloudy and 73, Slight Rain Possible Later

5/11/26: Partly Cloudy and 73, Slight Rain Possible Later

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Source Staff
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Rutherford County is currently experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 72.9°F and a wind speed of 9.6 mph. There is no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 73.6°F, while the low was 58.1°F. Wind speeds have been noticeable, gusting up to 14.2 mph. There is a 35% chance of precipitation today, expecting a total of about 0.15 in of slight rain. This risk is expected to decrease as we move into the evening.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 58.5°F under clear skies. Winds will remain moderate, reaching up to 10.6 mph. There is no chance of rain expected for the night.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
58°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
35% chance · 0.15 in
Now
73°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
5:43am
Sunset
7:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 74°F 58°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 80°F 49°F Clear sky
Wednesday 77°F 54°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 66°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 75°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 87°F 63°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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