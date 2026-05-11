5/11/26: Overcast with High of 75, Low of 58; Chance of Rain 35% During Day, Calm Tonight with No Precip Expected.

Currently in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is 58.6°F with an overcast sky. Winds are coming in at 6.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 75.4°F and drop to a low of 57.7°F. Winds may gust up to 14.2 mph, and there is a 35% chance of slight rain, with a total potential rainfall of 0.14 in.

As we transition into tonight, the temperature will remain steady with a low of 57.7°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly to a maximum of 9.3 mph, and no precipitation is forecasted. The overcast conditions will continue through the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 58°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 35% chance · 0.14 in Now 59°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 5:43am Sunset 7:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 75°F 58°F Rain: slight Tuesday 79°F 50°F Clear sky Wednesday 77°F 54°F Drizzle: light Thursday 66°F 42°F Overcast Friday 74°F 44°F Drizzle: light Saturday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 87°F 63°F Partly cloudy

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