5/11/26: Overcast with High of 75, Low of 58; Chance of Rain 35% During Day, Calm Tonight with No Precip Expected.

Currently in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is 58.6°F with an overcast sky. Winds are coming in at 6.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 75.4°F and drop to a low of 57.7°F. Winds may gust up to 14.2 mph, and there is a 35% chance of slight rain, with a total potential rainfall of 0.14 in.
As we transition into tonight, the temperature will remain steady with a low of 57.7°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly to a maximum of 9.3 mph, and no precipitation is forecasted. The overcast conditions will continue through the evening.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|75°F
|58°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|79°F
|50°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|77°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|66°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|74°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|78°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|87°F
|63°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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