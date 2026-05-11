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Home Weather 5/11/26: Overcast with High of 75, Low of 58; Chance of Rain...

5/11/26: Overcast with High of 75, Low of 58; Chance of Rain 35% During Day, Calm Tonight with No Precip Expected.

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Source Staff
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Currently in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is 58.6°F with an overcast sky. Winds are coming in at 6.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 75.4°F and drop to a low of 57.7°F. Winds may gust up to 14.2 mph, and there is a 35% chance of slight rain, with a total potential rainfall of 0.14 in.

As we transition into tonight, the temperature will remain steady with a low of 57.7°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly to a maximum of 9.3 mph, and no precipitation is forecasted. The overcast conditions will continue through the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
58°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
35% chance · 0.14 in
Now
59°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
5:43am
Sunset
7:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 75°F 58°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 79°F 50°F Clear sky
Wednesday 77°F 54°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 66°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 74°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 87°F 63°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

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