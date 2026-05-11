5/10/26: Overcast Evening with a Low of 70; High Today Reached 84.7, Winds Up to 8.5 mph, No Precipitation Recorded.

In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 72°F with a light wind from the south at 6.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far. The sky remains overcast as night settles in.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 84.7°F and dropped to a low of 54.5°F. Winds were observed at speeds up to 8.5 mph, and there was a 15% chance of rain throughout the day. Looking ahead to tonight, the low is expected to be around 70°F, with winds continuing at speeds up to 8.5 mph. The sky is anticipated to clear up, leading to mainly clear conditions as the night progresses.

There are currently no official weather alerts in effect for Rutherford County. The forecast suggests stable, mild weather conditions for the remainder of the evening.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 55°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 15% chance · 0 in Now 72°F · feels 72°F Sunrise 5:44am Sunset 7:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 85°F 55°F Overcast Monday 74°F 57°F Rain: slight Tuesday 80°F 50°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 52°F Drizzle: light Thursday 69°F 45°F Partly cloudy Friday 75°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 57°F Overcast

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