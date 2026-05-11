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Home Weather 5/10/26: Overcast Evening with a Low of 70; High Today Reached 84.7,...

5/10/26: Overcast Evening with a Low of 70; High Today Reached 84.7, Winds Up to 8.5 mph, No Precipitation Recorded.

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In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 72°F with a light wind from the south at 6.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far. The sky remains overcast as night settles in.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 84.7°F and dropped to a low of 54.5°F. Winds were observed at speeds up to 8.5 mph, and there was a 15% chance of rain throughout the day. Looking ahead to tonight, the low is expected to be around 70°F, with winds continuing at speeds up to 8.5 mph. The sky is anticipated to clear up, leading to mainly clear conditions as the night progresses.

There are currently no official weather alerts in effect for Rutherford County. The forecast suggests stable, mild weather conditions for the remainder of the evening.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
55°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
15% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
5:44am
Sunset
7:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 85°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 74°F 57°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 80°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 69°F 45°F Partly cloudy
Friday 75°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 57°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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