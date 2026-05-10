5/10/26: Mainly Clear With High Of 83.3, Low Of 54.7; Tonight Overcast With Low Of 65.5, Precip Chance 11%

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 56.8°F with a light breeze from the east at 3.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and skies are mainly clear this morning.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 83.3°F with a low of 54.7°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 9.7 mph. There is an 11% chance of precipitation, with potential for light rain totaling 0.21 in later in the day.
Tonight, expect overcast skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 65.5°F. Winds will remain consistent at up to 9.7 mph, with the same 11% chance of precipitation continuing.
No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|83°F
|55°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|75°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|76°F
|46°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|74°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|70°F
|48°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|78°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|82°F
|59°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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