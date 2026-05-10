5/10/26: Mainly Clear With High Of 83.3, Low Of 54.7; Tonight Overcast With Low Of 65.5, Precip Chance 11%

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 56.8°F with a light breeze from the east at 3.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and skies are mainly clear this morning.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 83.3°F with a low of 54.7°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 9.7 mph. There is an 11% chance of precipitation, with potential for light rain totaling 0.21 in later in the day.

Tonight, expect overcast skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 65.5°F. Winds will remain consistent at up to 9.7 mph, with the same 11% chance of precipitation continuing.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 55°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 11% chance · 0.21 in Now 57°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 5:44am Sunset 7:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 83°F 55°F Rain: slight Monday 75°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 76°F 46°F Clear sky Wednesday 74°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 70°F 48°F Clear sky Friday 78°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 82°F 59°F Overcast

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