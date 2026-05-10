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Home Weather 5/10/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 84 and Evening Low of...

5/10/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 84 and Evening Low of 69, Winds Up to 8, No Precipitation Recorded

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM show a temperature of 82.8°F with a light wind blowing at 6.7 mph. The sky is mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 84.7°F, while the low dropped to 54.5°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 68.7°F, with a continued light wind of up to 8.8 mph. The forecast indicates a 24% chance of precipitation and a partly cloudy sky as the evening progresses.

There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the night.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
55°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
29%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
24% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:44am
Sunset
7:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 85°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 74°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 76°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 70°F 47°F Clear sky
Friday 76°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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