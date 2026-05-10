5/10/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 84 and Evening Low of 69, Winds Up to 8, No Precipitation Recorded

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM show a temperature of 82.8°F with a light wind blowing at 6.7 mph. The sky is mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 84.7°F, while the low dropped to 54.5°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 68.7°F, with a continued light wind of up to 8.8 mph. The forecast indicates a 24% chance of precipitation and a partly cloudy sky as the evening progresses.

There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the night.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 55°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 29% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 24% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:44am Sunset 7:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 85°F 55°F Overcast Monday 74°F 57°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 76°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 53°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 47°F Clear sky Friday 76°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 56°F Overcast

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