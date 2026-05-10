5/10/26: Clear Skies With Highs Near 84, Light Winds, and a Low Tonight of 68; Chance of Precipitation Remains 26%

Conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 83.5°F with a light wind at 5.3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the skies are clear.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 84.4°F, with a low of 54.5°F overnight. Wind speeds may increase up to 8.3 mph later in the day. There is a 26% chance of precipitation this afternoon, but conditions are anticipated to remain mainly clear into tonight, with a low temperature of around 67.5°F.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
84°F
Low
55°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
26% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:44am
Sunset
7:40pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|84°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|76°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|76°F
|47°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|76°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|47°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|76°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|81°F
|56°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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