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Home Weather 5/10/26: Clear Skies With Highs Near 84, Light Winds, and a Low...

5/10/26: Clear Skies With Highs Near 84, Light Winds, and a Low Tonight of 68; Chance of Precipitation Remains 26%

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Conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 83.5°F with a light wind at 5.3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the skies are clear.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 84.4°F, with a low of 54.5°F overnight. Wind speeds may increase up to 8.3 mph later in the day. There is a 26% chance of precipitation this afternoon, but conditions are anticipated to remain mainly clear into tonight, with a low temperature of around 67.5°F.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
55°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
26% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:44am
Sunset
7:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 84°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 76°F 47°F Clear sky
Wednesday 76°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 70°F 47°F Clear sky
Friday 76°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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