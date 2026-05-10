5/10/26: Clear Skies With Highs Near 84, Light Winds, and a Low Tonight of 68; Chance of Precipitation Remains 26%

Conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 83.5°F with a light wind at 5.3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the skies are clear.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 84.4°F, with a low of 54.5°F overnight. Wind speeds may increase up to 8.3 mph later in the day. There is a 26% chance of precipitation this afternoon, but conditions are anticipated to remain mainly clear into tonight, with a low temperature of around 67.5°F.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 55°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 30% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 26% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 5:44am Sunset 7:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 84°F 55°F Overcast Monday 76°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 76°F 47°F Clear sky Wednesday 76°F 53°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 47°F Clear sky Friday 76°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email