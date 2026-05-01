5/1/26: Overcast with High 69 and Low 44; Current Temp 69, Wind 10 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 68.7°F with a wind speed of 10.1 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
The high for today is expected to reach 69.1°F, while the low will drop to 43°F. Winds may increase slightly, gusting up to 11.7 mph. The chance of precipitation for the remainder of the day is minimal at 1%, indicating a low likelihood of rain through the afternoon.
As we transition into tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 53.6°F, with consistent winds up to 11.7 mph. Conditions will remain overcast with no expected precipitation overnight.
Today's Details
High
69°F
Low
43°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
5:52am
Sunset
7:32pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|69°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|66°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|65°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|74°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|72°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|70°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|62°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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