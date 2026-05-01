5/1/26: Overcast with High 69 and Low 44; Current Temp 69, Wind 10 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 68.7°F with a wind speed of 10.1 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

The high for today is expected to reach 69.1°F, while the low will drop to 43°F. Winds may increase slightly, gusting up to 11.7 mph. The chance of precipitation for the remainder of the day is minimal at 1%, indicating a low likelihood of rain through the afternoon.

As we transition into tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 53.6°F, with consistent winds up to 11.7 mph. Conditions will remain overcast with no expected precipitation overnight.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 43°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 5:52am Sunset 7:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 69°F 43°F Overcast Saturday 66°F 46°F Drizzle: light Sunday 65°F 40°F Clear sky Monday 74°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 72°F 53°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 70°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 62°F 47°F Drizzle: light

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