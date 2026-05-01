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Home Weather 5/1/26: Overcast with High 69 and Low 44; Current Temp 69, Wind...

5/1/26: Overcast with High 69 and Low 44; Current Temp 69, Wind 10 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 68.7°F with a wind speed of 10.1 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

The high for today is expected to reach 69.1°F, while the low will drop to 43°F. Winds may increase slightly, gusting up to 11.7 mph. The chance of precipitation for the remainder of the day is minimal at 1%, indicating a low likelihood of rain through the afternoon.

As we transition into tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 53.6°F, with consistent winds up to 11.7 mph. Conditions will remain overcast with no expected precipitation overnight.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
43°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
5:52am
Sunset
7:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 69°F 43°F Overcast
Saturday 66°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 65°F 40°F Clear sky
Monday 74°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 72°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 70°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 62°F 47°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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